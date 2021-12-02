Legislative Wins Fail to Boost Biden With 45% Voter Disapproval of Job Performance - Poll

Legislative victories, including recent passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, have failed to boost the popularity of President Joe Biden, with over half of US voters critical of his performance so far, a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Legislative victories, including recent passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, have failed to boost the popularity of President Joe Biden, with over half of US voters critical of his performance so far, a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Thursday.

"In polling conducted Nov. 28-30, 45 percent of voters approved of Biden's job performance and 52 percent disapproved, marking a low in his net approval rating in daily tracking after a gradual decline that was accelerated by the chaotic American withdrawal from Afghanistan in mid-August," a press release explaining the poll said.

Neither Biden's November 15 signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill nor US House Democrats' November 19 passage of the Build Back Better Act, his social spending and climate legislation, yielded any sustained boost to public sentiment about the president, the release said.

In addition to the latest poll, surveys in recent weeks reflect rising voter concerns over inflation and the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the release added.

The share of voters who approve of Biden's performance is just 3 percentage points higher than the share who approved of Trump (42 percent) in Morning Consult polling conducted November 28-30, 2017.