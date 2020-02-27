Legislature in US State of Colorado Passes Bill to Repeal Death Penalty

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The Colorado Senate has passed legislation to repeal the death penalty in the state, joining the House in approving the bill.

The upper chamber of the Colorado legislature on Wednesday passed the measure with a 38-27 vote.

"The bill repeals the death penalty in Colorado for offenses charged on or after July 1, 2020, and makes conforming amendments," the bill states.

US media reports said the governor of Colorado is expected to sign the bill within two weeks.