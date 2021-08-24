UrduPoint.com

Legitimacy Of Future Afghan Government Depends On Upholding Int'l Commitments - G7 Leaders

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 10:10 PM

The legitimacy of the future Afghan government is dependent on its approach toward upholding the international obligations on ensuring stability in Afghanistan, G7 leaders said in a joint statement issued on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The legitimacy of the future Afghan government is dependent on its approach toward upholding the international obligations on ensuring stability in Afghanistan, G7 leaders said in a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

G7 and Secretaries General of the United Nations and NATO met virtually on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

"The legitimacy of any future government depends on the approach it now takes to uphold its international obligations and commitments to ensure a stable Afghanistan," the statement read.

During the meeting, the participants also noted that the resolution of the crisis in Afghanistan can only be reached with the international community involved, as well as the UN and G20, in particular, in humanitarian assistance to the country.

Additionally, the leaders emphasized the importance of the protection of the civilians in Afghanistan, and underlined that the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) will be held responsible for protection of human rights, as well as preventing terrorism.

