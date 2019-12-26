Legitimacy of Operation to Liberate Idlib Agreed Upon by Russia, Turkey - Syrian Lawmaker

(@imziishan)

The operation to liberate Syria's Idlib, launched earlier in December on President Bashar Assad's initiative, is a lawful measure against the last major terrorist stronghold in the country and is approved by Moscow and Ankara, Syrian lawmaker Ahmad Meree told Sputnik

"This battle is the implementation of the Sochi Agreement, which means that the Syrian army takes control of the M4 and M5 international highways and secures the road north [of Idlib] to 5-10 km [3-6 miles] ... Current operations in Idlib are the implementation of the agreement between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan," he said.

According to Meree, western media reports of a mass exodus of civilians from Idlib is nothing more than an attempt to stop a successful offensive against the last terrorist stronghold in Syria.

On Tuesday, the Syrian military command announced that more than 40 villages in Idlib had already been retaken by government forces since the start of the offensive on December 19.

Putin and Erdogan signed the Idlib demilitarization agreement in Sochi on September 17, 2018. The deal stipulated complete withdrawal of radical groups from the demilitarized zone and civilian access through the M4 and M5 highways.