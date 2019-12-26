UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Legitimacy Of Operation To Liberate Idlib Agreed Upon By Russia, Turkey - Syrian Lawmaker

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:40 PM

Legitimacy of Operation to Liberate Idlib Agreed Upon by Russia, Turkey - Syrian Lawmaker

The operation to liberate Syria's Idlib, launched earlier in December on President Bashar Assad's initiative, is a lawful measure against the last major terrorist stronghold in the country and is approved by Moscow and Ankara, Syrian lawmaker Ahmad Meree told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The operation to liberate Syria's Idlib, launched earlier in December on President Bashar Assad's initiative, is a lawful measure against the last major terrorist stronghold in the country and is approved by Moscow and Ankara, Syrian lawmaker Ahmad Meree told Sputnik.

"This battle is the implementation of the Sochi Agreement, which means that the Syrian army takes control of the M4 and M5 international highways and secures the road north [of Idlib] to 5-10 km [3-6 miles] ... Current operations in Idlib are the implementation of the agreement between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan," he said.

According to Meree, western media reports of a mass exodus of civilians from Idlib is nothing more than an attempt to stop a successful offensive against the last terrorist stronghold in Syria.

On Tuesday, the Syrian military command announced that more than 40 villages in Idlib had already been retaken by government forces since the start of the offensive on December 19.

Putin and Erdogan signed the Idlib demilitarization agreement in Sochi on September 17, 2018. The deal stipulated complete withdrawal of radical groups from the demilitarized zone and civilian access through the M4 and M5 highways.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Syria Moscow Road Vladimir Putin Sochi Idlib Ankara Tayyip Erdogan September December 2018 Media From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

U-18 UAE Girls Football Team to participate in Wes ..

11 minutes ago

“I warned General Bajwa that Modi will do some s ..

16 minutes ago

Iraqi President Saleh Submits Letter of Resignatio ..

53 seconds ago

Irish Prime Minister Supports N. Ireland-Scotland ..

55 seconds ago

Five Civilians Injured in Mine Explosion in Afghan ..

57 seconds ago

AJK president condemns Indian firing on LoC

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.