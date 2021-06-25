Legitimate to Propose EU-Russia Summit - Michel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) It is legitimate to make a proposal on the summit between the European Union and Russia given that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, was not interpreted as a sign of weakness, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday.

"A few days, there was a summit between President Biden and President Putin, and it wasn't interpreted as a sign of weakness.

So, it is legitimate that at the European level, if we wish to implement principles that we consider to be fundamental to underpinning our relations with Russia, we need to be more tangible, more operational," Michel told a press briefing.

Putin and Biden met in Geneva on June 16.

"No-one said that tomorrow, there should be a meeting of the EU27 with Putin. That wasn't on the table at any stage whatsoever. It was all very carefully balanced," Michel added.