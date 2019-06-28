Lego parent buys Madame Tussauds owner Merlin for 5bn

A consortium including Lego owner Kirkbi agreed Friday to buy Britain's Merlin Entertainments, owner of popular tourist attractions Madame Tussauds and the London Eye, for 5.0 billion

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :A consortium including Lego owner Kirkbi agreed Friday to buy Britain's Merlin Entertainments, owner of popular tourist attractions Madame Tussauds and the London Eye, for 5.0 billion.

Kirkbi, which is the majority owner in Danish toy maker Lego, said in a statement that it has agreed to buy Merlin in a consortium with US private equity group Blackstone and Canadian pension fund CPPIB for the equivalent of $6.3 billion, 5.6 billion Euros, or 5.9 billion including debt.