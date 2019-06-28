UrduPoint.com
Lego Parent Buys Madame Tussauds Owner Merlin For 5bn

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:04 PM

Lego parent buys Madame Tussauds owner Merlin for 5bn

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :A consortium including Lego owner Kirkbi agreed Friday to buy Britain's Merlin Entertainments, owner of popular tourist attractions Madame Tussauds and the London Eye, for 5.0 billion.

Kirkbi, which is the majority owner in Danish toy maker Lego, said in a statement that it has agreed to buy Merlin in a consortium with US private equity group Blackstone and Canadian pension fund CPPIB for the equivalent of $6.3 billion, 5.6 billion Euros, or 5.9 billion including debt.

