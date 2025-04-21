Leicester relegated from the Premier League as Liverpool close in on title

Leicester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League as Liverpool moved to within one win of the title on Sunday with a 1-0 victory at the King Power.

Trent Alexander-Arnold came off the bench to score the only goal 14 minutes from time as the Reds moved to the brink of a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.

Liverpool could be crowned champions on Wednesday should Arsenal lose at home to Crystal Palace.

If the Gunners avoid defeat, Arne Slot's men have the chance to seal the deal when Tottenham visit Anfield next Sunday.

Leicester have not scored a single goal at home since December as nine consecutive defeats at the King Power have taken Ruud van Nistelrooy's men down.

Alexander-Arnold appears to be coming towards the end of his time at his boyhood club.

The England international is reportedly close to joining Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Unlike Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, who have signed new deals in recent weeks to prolong their stay at Anfield, Alexander-Arnold has just weeks to run on his current deal.

"I've said all season, I'm not going to speak on my situation," Alexander-Arnold told Sky sports.

"But these days like today are always special.

"Scoring goals, playing, winning games, being close to winning titles as well as being in title races. They're special moments that will be with me forever and I'm glad to be a part of them."

A Liverpool cruise seemed in store when Mohamed Salah hit both posts with a glorious chance inside the first two minutes.

But after storming clear of the chasing pack in Slot's early months in charge to build a near unassailable lead, Liverpool have slowed in recent weeks as the finish line approaches.

"Normally we're a bit better if we create chances that we score goals. Today, it took us a long time, and of course, a great moment for Trent," said Slot.

Wilfred Ndidi came close to ending Leicester's barren run with a low strike that came back off the post.

Liverpool struggled to create from open play in what remained of the first half.

Ibrahima Konate came closest to breaking the deadlock when Ndidi hooked clear his goalbound header from a corner.

Leicester did finally have the ball in the net in the second half but Patson Daka had fouled Alisson Becker before Connor Coady headed into an unguarded net.

- 'Mountain to climb' -

Slot introduced Alexander-Arnold for the final 20 minutes on his return from a five-week absence due to an ankle injury.

The right-back took just five minutes to score his 23rd and potentially last goal for his boyhood club.

Salah and Diogo Jota somehow contrived to hit the woodwork rather than the net from point-blank range as Leicester struggled to clear a corner.

The loose ball broke to Alexander-Arnold, whose shot went straight through the grasp of Mads Hermansen.

Leicester still had a chance to snatch an unlikely point.

But Facundo Buonanotte's wasteful finish with just Alisson to beat summed up their season to forget.

Champions of England just nine years ago, the Foxes have found life back in the top-flight far too much of a step up in class after romping to the Championship title last season.

"I think you see among the promoted sides it's such a mountain to climb to stay in the Premier League," said Van Nistelrooy, who has won just two of his 20 league games since taking charge in December.

Leicester join Southampton, whose relegation was confirmed with a record seven games to go, in an immediate return to the second tier.

Ipswich, who are 15 points adrift with five games to go, are set to follow as for the second consecutive season all three promoted sides will fail to avoid the drop.