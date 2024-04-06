Leicester Return To Top Of Championship As Leeds, Ipswich Lose
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 11:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Leicester scored late to beat Birmingham and regain control of the Championship promotion race on Saturday as Ipswich and Leeds both faltered.
Stephy Mavididi's late header secured a 2-1 win and lifted Leicester to 88 points with six matches remaining. They moved one ahead of Ipswich and two clear of Leeds, both of whom have played a game extra.
Ipswich went down 1-0 to local rivals Norwich in the early kick-off, courtesy of a first-half free-kick from Marcelino Nunez.
Leeds missed the chance to go top, losing 2-1 at Coventry -- their first defeat in 16 league games.
Relegation-threatened Birmingham appeared on course to claim a precious point in their battle for survival at Leicester's King Power Stadium after Jay Stansfield cancelled out Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's opener.
But just as Enzo Maresca's Leicester looked set to pay the price for their profligacy, Mavididi struck in the 87th minute to ensure a dominant performance did not go to waste.
Saturday's results are a relief for Leicester, who had opened up an enormous lead at the top of the table before a damaging run of just one win in six league games.
Maresca paid tribute to his team's character.
"The big thing for us is to manage the emotions," he said. "That is the most important thing at this stage of the season.
"When we come to this point, things can move around a lot, positions can change a lot. So it is important just to keep that focus, dominate the transitions, and keep doing the same thing.
"Show belief in what you are doing. We did that out there."
Ellis Simms put Coventry in front against Leeds in the ninth minute before Haji Wright's brilliant finish shortly after half time put the home side in control.
Joel Piroe gave Leeds hope with 14 minutes remaining but Mark Robins' men held on and are within four points of the top six.
Southampton drew 0-0 at Blackburn and Stoke came from two goals down to salvage a point against promotion-chasing West Brom.
At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday earned a vital three points at QPR with a 2-0 win to keep alive their chances of survival.
Recent Stories
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
Mehbooba Mufti condemns BJP's actions, calls J&K prison state
RPO pledges swift action on business community concerns
Ration distributed among transgender community at Tahafuz Center
Man City join Liverpool at top of Premier League as Everton win
Belgian Kopecky wins thrilling women's Paris-Roubaix
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update47 seconds ago
-
Thunberg detained twice at Dutch climate protest52 seconds ago
-
Mexico cuts ties with Ecuador after embassy storming in Quito59 seconds ago
-
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'18 minutes ago
-
Unexpected strawberry crop spins Burkina's 'red gold'2 hours ago
-
Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained twice at Dutch protest2 hours ago
-
Russian strike on Kharkiv kills six2 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Champions Cup results5 hours ago
-
Russia evacuates over 4,000 people after dam burst5 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Challenge Cup results5 hours ago
-
Biden vows to rebuild Baltimore bridge in disaster zone visit5 hours ago
-
WTA Charleston Open results6 hours ago