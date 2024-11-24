Open Menu

Leicester Sack Manager Steve Cooper

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Leicester sack manager Steve Cooper

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Leicester sacked manager Steve Cooper on Sunday with the Foxes just two points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Cooper, 44, had been an unpopular appointment to succeed Enzo Maresca in June due to his past with local rivals Nottingham Forest.

He won just two of his 12 Premier League games in charge to leave Leicester perilously poised above the drop zone.

The final straw came as Chelsea won 2-1 in Maresca's return to the King Power on Saturday.

First team coach Ben Dawson will take temporary charge while the club conclude the search for a successor.

Cooper began his coaching career in the youth set up of the England national teams before a two-year spell at Swansea.

However, it was at Forest where he made his name, leading the two-time European champions back into the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

That success, though, counted against him in the eyes of some Leicester fans, who booed him even before kick-off in his first match in charge against Tottenham.

Victories over Bournemouth and relegation rivals Southampton were not enough to ease that tension with the fan base.

A five game winless run, that included a League Cup exit to Manchester United, ultimately cost him his job with Leicester sitting 16th in the table.

Cooper becomes the second Premier League manager of the season to be sacked after United parted company with Erik ten Hag.

kca/dmc

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Related Topics

Company Job Southampton Bournemouth Swansea Leicester Nottingham Manchester United June Sunday Chelsea Premier League Coach Tottenham (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

13 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

1 day ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

1 day ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

1 day ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

1 day ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

1 day ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

1 day ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From World