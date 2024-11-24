Leicester Sack Manager Steve Cooper
Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2024 | 10:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Leicester sacked manager Steve Cooper on Sunday with the Foxes just two points above the Premier League relegation zone.
Cooper, 44, had been an unpopular appointment to succeed Enzo Maresca in June due to his past with local rivals Nottingham Forest.
He won just two of his 12 Premier League games in charge to leave Leicester perilously poised above the drop zone.
The final straw came as Chelsea won 2-1 in Maresca's return to the King Power on Saturday.
First team coach Ben Dawson will take temporary charge while the club conclude the search for a successor.
Cooper began his coaching career in the youth set up of the England national teams before a two-year spell at Swansea.
However, it was at Forest where he made his name, leading the two-time European champions back into the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.
That success, though, counted against him in the eyes of some Leicester fans, who booed him even before kick-off in his first match in charge against Tottenham.
Victories over Bournemouth and relegation rivals Southampton were not enough to ease that tension with the fan base.
A five game winless run, that included a League Cup exit to Manchester United, ultimately cost him his job with Leicester sitting 16th in the table.
Cooper becomes the second Premier League manager of the season to be sacked after United parted company with Erik ten Hag.
kca/dmc
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From World
-
Tuipulotu try helps Scotland end Australia's bid for a Grand Slam20 seconds ago
-
IPL auction records tumble as Pant, Iyer break $3 mn mark33 seconds ago
-
EU urges immediate halt to Israel-Hezbollah war10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy hosts exhibition dedicated to art of Islamic calligraphy11 minutes ago
-
Basel backs splashing the bucks to host Eurovision11 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table21 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results40 minutes ago
-
Tuipulotu try helps Scotland end Australia's bid for a Grand Slam40 minutes ago
-
Reborn Kean helps Fiorentina past Como and level with Serie A leaders40 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update41 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table41 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results51 minutes ago