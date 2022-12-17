Leidos Wins New $334Mln US Air Force Mayhem Hypersonic Weapon Contract - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Leidos has won a more than one third of a billion Dollar US Air Force contract for research and development of the Mayhem program to deliver a larger class air-breathing hypersonic weapons system, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Leidos (of) Reston, Virginia has been awarded a $334 million ...

contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development of the Mayhem program," the release stated on Friday.

The program is focused on delivering a larger class air-breathing hypersonic system capable of executing multiple missions with a standardized payload interface, providing a significant technological advancement and future capability, the Defense Department explained.

Work on the contract will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in the US state of Ohio over the next six years and is expected to be completed by October 15, 2028, the release said.