Open Menu

Leipzig Down Frankfurt To Reach German Cup Quarters, Cologne Strike Late

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Leipzig down Frankfurt to reach German Cup quarters, Cologne strike late

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Lois Openda scored a brace as RB Leipzig roared back into form with a 3-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup last 16 on Wednesday, while Cologne found a winner in the 121st minute to advance.

Leipzig and their coach Marco Rose came into the game under pressure, after five losses and a draw during a winless November, against a Frankfurt side sitting second in the league.

The hosts, however, started with a flurry and had two goals ruled out for offside before Benjamin Sesko broke through after 31 minutes.

The Slovenian striker collected an Antonio Nusa pass on the turn and bewitched the Frankfurt defence with some clever footwork before tapping home.

Nusa was the provider again to double Leipzig's lead four minutes after half-time, sliding the ball into the path of Openda, who hammered home.

Nusa, still just 19, collected his third assist of the game nine minutes later, again finding Openda who rifled in from long range.

After the goal, Openda ran straight to Rose on the sideline, leading his teammates who piled on and embraced the coach.

Related Topics

German Leipzig Cologne Frankfurt Lead November From Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

12 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

12 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

12 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

12 hours ago
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

12 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

12 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

12 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

12 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

12 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

12 hours ago

More Stories From World