Leipzig down Frankfurt to reach German Cup quarters, Cologne strike late

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Lois Openda scored a brace as RB Leipzig roared back into form with a 3-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup last 16 on Wednesday, while Cologne found a winner in the 121st minute to advance.

Leipzig and their coach Marco Rose came into the game under pressure, after five losses and a draw during a winless November, against a Frankfurt side sitting second in the league.

The hosts, however, started with a flurry and had two goals ruled out for offside before Benjamin Sesko broke through after 31 minutes.

The Slovenian striker collected an Antonio Nusa pass on the turn and bewitched the Frankfurt defence with some clever footwork before tapping home.

Nusa was the provider again to double Leipzig's lead four minutes after half-time, sliding the ball into the path of Openda, who hammered home.

Nusa, still just 19, collected his third assist of the game nine minutes later, again finding Openda who rifled in from long range.

After the goal, Openda ran straight to Rose on the sideline, leading his teammates who piled on and embraced the coach.