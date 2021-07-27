UrduPoint.com
Lenderking Arrives In Saudi Arabia For Talks On Yemen Peace, New UN Envoy - US State Dept.

Tue 27th July 2021 | 09:44 PM

US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to address the importance of an inclusive peace process in Yemen and the rapid appointment of new UN Special Envoy, the US State Department Office of the Spokesperson said in a media note on Tuesday

"US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking arrived in Saudi Arabia today, where he will meet with senior officials from the Saudi and Republic of Yemen Governments," the note said. "Special Envoy Lenderking will meet with representatives from the international community and the UN Office of the Special Envoy for Yemen to discuss the importance of an inclusive peace process and a rapid appointment of a new UN Envoy."

Lenderking will also discuss the consequences of the Houthi movement's offensive on the Marib governorate, the note said.

Moreover, he will address the urgent need to stabilize Yemen's economy and facilitate the timely import of fuel to northern Yemen and the need for the Houthis to end the "manipulation" of fuel imports and prices, it added.

In May, former UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths was named the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

According to diplomatic sources at the United Nations, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has picked Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg to replace Griffiths, but his appointment has not been confirmed yet by the UN General Assembly.

