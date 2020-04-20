UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Length Of Antibody Protection Against COVID-19 Remains Unknown - US Health Official Fauci

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:10 PM

Length of Antibody Protection Against COVID-19 Remains Unknown - US Health Official Fauci

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The introduction of antibody tests to determine whether people have been exposed to COVID-19 in the past need to be used with caution because scientists have yet to determine how long someone with antibodies remains protected against re-infection, White House COVID-19 task force member Anthony Fauci said in an interview on Monday.

"We do not know what an antibody titer means. There is an assumption, a reasonable assumption, that when you have an antibody that you are protected against reinfection. But that has not been proven for this particular virus," Fauci told ABC. "We don't know how long that protection, if it exists, lasts.

Is it one month? 3 months, 6 months, a year?"

A recent Stanford University test of 3,000 people in the state of California concluded that the true infection rate was between 50-and-85 times the level of confirmed COVID-19 victims.

Moreover, scientists have said that up to one-in-four infected people never know that that they had been infected in the first place.

In the United States testing remains restricted to those with COVID-19 symptoms such as fever and a dry cough - the result of a chronic shortage of tests that has yet to be resolved.

Fauci is also the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Related Topics

Shortage White House United States

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

11 minutes ago

London-based Zayed Centre for Research provides su ..

26 minutes ago

India reports 17,265 total corona cases, 2547 reco ..

56 minutes ago

DP World to support artisans and small businesses ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University researchers develop mathematica ..

1 hour ago

Sindh Governor visits Faizan-e-Madina

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.