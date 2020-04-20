Length of Antibody Protection Against COVID-19 Remains Unknown - US Health Official Fauci

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The introduction of antibody tests to determine whether people have been exposed to COVID-19 in the past need to be used with caution because scientists have yet to determine how long someone with antibodies remains protected against re-infection, White House COVID-19 task force member Anthony Fauci said in an interview on Monday.

"We do not know what an antibody titer means. There is an assumption, a reasonable assumption, that when you have an antibody that you are protected against reinfection. But that has not been proven for this particular virus," Fauci told ABC. "We don't know how long that protection, if it exists, lasts.

Is it one month? 3 months, 6 months, a year?"

A recent Stanford University test of 3,000 people in the state of California concluded that the true infection rate was between 50-and-85 times the level of confirmed COVID-19 victims.

Moreover, scientists have said that up to one-in-four infected people never know that that they had been infected in the first place.

In the United States testing remains restricted to those with COVID-19 symptoms such as fever and a dry cough - the result of a chronic shortage of tests that has yet to be resolved.

Fauci is also the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.