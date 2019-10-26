UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lengthy FBI Interrogations Purely Done 'for Show, Media' - Russian National Butina

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 04:25 PM

Lengthy FBI Interrogations Purely Done 'for Show, Media' - Russian National Butina

FBI interrogations of Russian national Maria Butina, which lasted 52 hours, were little more than showboating for the media and devoid of substance, Butina said Saturday following her release from US prison

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) FBI interrogations of Russian national Maria Butina, which lasted 52 hours, were little more than showboating for the media and devoid of substance, Butina said Saturday following her release from US prison.

"All these 52 hours were an attempt to demonstrate that they were doing something important that we were discussing something at length. We didn't discuss anything. It was purely done for show, for the media," she said in an interview with Sputnik and RT on her way to Moscow.

Butina was arrested in July 2018 and sentenced to 18 months in prison for "conspiring to work for a foreign government." She was deported to Russia on Friday after her sentence was slightly reduced for good behavior. On Saturday morning, a plane with Butina landed at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow.

According to Butina, the main topic of interest for the agents was her relationship with Russian Central Bank Deputy Chairman Alexander Torshin.

"[They would ask] why did you and Torshin do this [build ties with US gun rights community]? They still couldn't believe that people sometimes just do good things because they believe in friendship between states, because people have common moral principles and they fight for the right for self-defense," Butina recounted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called Butina's sentence a disgrace of the US judicial system and accused the US court of carrying out a political order. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Butina's indictment is unjustified because she was not tasked to perform any mission on behalf of the Russian government.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Bank Vladimir Putin July FBI 2018 Moral Media All From Government Airport Court

Recent Stories

PM, Punjab CM, NAB chairman need to submit affidav ..

14 minutes ago

MoHAP hosts health indicator for cancer mortality ..

16 minutes ago

Sindh Government is committed to increase the Wome ..

18 minutes ago

Planning Ministry authorizes release of over Rs 20 ..

4 minutes ago

Desert rally to start from Nov 15

4 minutes ago

Student receives burns in Muzaffargarh

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.