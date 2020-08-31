UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leningrad Nuclear Power Plant II Launches Reactor Of New Unit - Nuclear Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 01:02 PM

Leningrad Nuclear Power Plant II Launches Reactor of New Unit - Nuclear Agency

Leningrad nuclear power plant II, located in the northwest of Russia, successfully launched a reactor at its new unit, the Rosenegoatom, which operates all nuclear plants in the country, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Leningrad nuclear power plant II, located in the northwest of Russia, successfully launched a reactor at its new unit, the Rosenegoatom, which operates all nuclear plants in the country, said Monday.

The experts will now hold several tests at the reactor capacity set at lower than 1 percent to ensure the safety of the system.

Once the reactor passes the tests, its capacity will be gradually increased. It is expected to be linked into the power lines and start producing electricity in the fall.

The new plant is located some 60 miles west from the center of St. Petersburg on the shore of the Gulf of Finland. It is set to replace the decommissioned capacities of the older power station located nearby � the Leningrad Power Plant.

Related Topics

Electricity Russia Nuclear St. Petersburg Finland All From

Recent Stories

Israel’s first commercial flight to arrive in Ab ..

8 minutes ago

NEPRA to hold public hearing in tariff's hike on T ..

56 seconds ago

Lebanese President Starts Consultations on Appoint ..

58 seconds ago

IRSA releases 343,000 cusecs water

1 minute ago

PNCA to start one year Film Production Course

10 minutes ago

Russia Records 4,993 COVID Cases in 24 Hours, Brin ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.