Leningrad Nuclear Power Plant II Launches Reactor of New Unit - Nuclear Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Leningrad nuclear power plant II, located in the northwest of Russia, successfully launched a reactor at its new unit, the Rosenegoatom, which operates all nuclear plants in the country, said Monday.

The experts will now hold several tests at the reactor capacity set at lower than 1 percent to ensure the safety of the system.

Once the reactor passes the tests, its capacity will be gradually increased. It is expected to be linked into the power lines and start producing electricity in the fall.

The new plant is located some 60 miles west from the center of St. Petersburg on the shore of the Gulf of Finland. It is set to replace the decommissioned capacities of the older power station located nearby � the Leningrad Power Plant.