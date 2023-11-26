Open Menu

Lens Warm Up For Arsenal Trip With Comfortable Victory

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Lens warm up for Arsenal trip with comfortable victory

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Lens extended their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to eight matches on Saturday with a 3-0 victory at Clermont, before turning their attentions to Wednesday's Champions League game at Arsenal.

Elye Wahi's early strike got Lens up and running before Adrien Thomasson and Wesley Said's second-half strikes completed the job in a match in which both teams were reduced to 10 men.

Lens beat Arsenal at home in October but might need another shock result next week to keep their first Champions League campaign since 2002 alive.

The French club sit third in Group B, behind PSV Eindhoven on head-to-head record and four points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

"The level that awaits us on Wednesday is that of a big mountain stage, a beyond category climb," said Lens coach Franck Haise, using cycling as a comparison.

"We will have to rise to that level. We have done it once. We will see if we are able to do it twice."

Saturday's win lifted sixth-placed Lens to within one point of the top four as last season's runners-up continue to improve after a poor start this term.

Later on Saturday, Marseille's winless run stretched to four league matches after a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg.

The southern giants fell behind early on as Emanuel Emegha put the home team ahead, although Jonathan Clauss levelled before the half-hour mark.

But Gennaro Gattuso's men could not find a winner and sit ninth in the table, 16 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain who thumped Monaco 5-2 on Friday.

jc/iwd

Related Topics

Poor Cycling Job Strasbourg Marseille Monaco Eindhoven October Top PSG Arsenal Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

20 hours ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

20 hours ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

21 hours ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

21 hours ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From World