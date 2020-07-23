(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The shareholders of Lenta, one of Russia's largest retailers, have approved the re-domiciliation of the company from Cyprus to a special administrative region on Oktyabrsky Island in Kaliningrad Region, the company said.

The decision was made at an extraordinary meeting on July 22.

"All decisions that were proposed for consideration by the extraordinary meeting of shareholders were adopted by the required majority of shareholders," the statement says.

Lenta is one of the largest retail chains in Russia. As of the end of March, the company operated 380 stores in the country, including 249 hypermarkets and 131 supermarkets. In late April 2019, Alexei Mordashov's Severgroup acquired Lenta stakes from TPG Group (34.45 percent excluding treasury securities) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (7.47 percent). After repurchasing shares from minority shareholders of Lenta, Severgroup owns 77.99 percent of the retailer's capital.