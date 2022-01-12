UrduPoint.com

Leo Tolstoy's Great-Grandson Sergei Dies In US Aged 99 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 03:33 PM

Leo Tolstoy's Great-Grandson Sergei Dies in US Aged 99 - Reports

Sergei Tolstoy, a great-grandson of the famous Russian writer Leo Tolstoy, has passed away aged 99 in the US state of Maryland, The Washington Post reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Sergei Tolstoy, a great-grandson of the famous Russian writer Leo Tolstoy, has passed away aged 99 in the US state of Maryland, The Washington Post reported.

According to the newspaper, Tolstoy died on January 4 in a hospice center in Bethesda, a suburb of Washington. He is said to have had heart and swallowing disorders, as well as hearing and eyesight issues and may have suffered a stroke.

He was the only son of Leo Tolstoy's granddaughter, Vera.

The descendant of the Russian literary giant spent most of his life, dedicated mostly to gambling, in Europe and settled in a Washington area by the late 1960s. His main pastime was horse racing, on which the self-described bohemian blew whatever money he had.

In his later years, Sergei occasionally participated in family reunions in Yasnaya Polyana, which was his great-grandfather's estate and is now a museum.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia Europe Washington Died Vera Leo Money January May Post Family

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat opens up about her new year's priori ..

Mehwish Hayat opens up about her new year's priorities

18 minutes ago
 91st birth anniversary of revolutionary poet 'Ahma ..

91st birth anniversary of revolutionary poet 'Ahmad Faraz' observed

7 minutes ago
 Mali travellers stranded as West African sanctions ..

Mali travellers stranded as West African sanctions bite

7 minutes ago
 UN Suspends Tours to Truce Village Between Koreas ..

UN Suspends Tours to Truce Village Between Koreas Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

10 minutes ago
 16 burnt to death in South Africa mini-bus crash

16 burnt to death in South Africa mini-bus crash

10 minutes ago
 China's cargo flight sector recovers to near-2019 ..

China's cargo flight sector recovers to near-2019 level

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.