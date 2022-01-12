(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Sergei Tolstoy, a great-grandson of the famous Russian writer Leo Tolstoy, has passed away aged 99 in the US state of Maryland, The Washington Post reported.

According to the newspaper, Tolstoy died on January 4 in a hospice center in Bethesda, a suburb of Washington. He is said to have had heart and swallowing disorders, as well as hearing and eyesight issues and may have suffered a stroke.

He was the only son of Leo Tolstoy's granddaughter, Vera.

The descendant of the Russian literary giant spent most of his life, dedicated mostly to gambling, in Europe and settled in a Washington area by the late 1960s. His main pastime was horse racing, on which the self-described bohemian blew whatever money he had.

In his later years, Sergei occasionally participated in family reunions in Yasnaya Polyana, which was his great-grandfather's estate and is now a museum.