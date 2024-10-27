Leon Marchand savours break from post-Olympics glare

(@FahadShabbir)

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Leon Marchand, a quadruple Olympic gold medallist at Paris 2024 and the man dubbed the "next Michael Phelps", has told AFP he is enjoying the relative anonymity of swimming in Asia.

Speaking in Incheon, South Korea, where the Frenchman competed in a World Cup meeting from Thursday to Saturday, Marchand also admitted he was hoping to take his foot off the pedal this season after his extraordinary period in the global spotlight.

Marchand, 22, became the poster boy of the Paris Olympics, winning golds in 200m butterfly, 200m breaststroke and a 200m-400m individual medley double.

It made him the first male swimmer to achieve that combination at a single Games since American legend Phelps in 2008.

And when Marchand competed in Paris, the rhythmic roar of "Leon, Leon" in the La Defense Arena became a sound that anyone who witnessed it will long remember.

"There was so much pressure around the Olympics that I think I really need to relax in the upcoming season," Marchand said.

"It does me good to do competitions with less at stake."

In France, Marchand's every move is now watched and he has admitted to having to wear a cap and glasses so he is not recognised when he goes out in the street.

He also competed in the season-opening World Cup meeting in Shanghai earlier this month and has found to his relief that in Asia he can still move around without being bothered.

"Whether it's China or South Korea, I can walk about in peace, I can just be myself, I do more or less what I want, no-one recognises me, so it's good, it's not like in France," he said.

Marchand has lost none of his power, swimming to victory in the 400m individual medley in Incheon, while in Shanghai he collected wins in the 100m, 200m and 400m medley.

But he admitted what he had really enjoyed about his first season on the World Cup circuit -- last year he was based at Arizona State University -- was getting to know his competitors.

"It's great, I've got to know people, I've made new friends and we spend a lot of time together, we do activities together, we visit things and go shopping."

But medals and the sound of the Marseillaise resonating around the pool are not far off -- the shortcourse world championships take place in Budapest on December 10-15.

"I'll try to set the best times, try to really sharpen up and I'll do a really heavy load of training before, when I return to France," he said.

For now though, Marchand is just trying to enjoy himself.

"I am not expecting much from what I'm doing at the moment. I'm having fun," he said.

