Leonardo, OneWeb Joint Venture to Offer Pentagon Global Satellite Links

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) OneWeb, a UK firm that provides voice and data services through satellites in low Earth orbit, and defense contractor Leonardo joined forces in a bid to provide communications to the US Defense Department, the companies said on Tuesday.

"Utilizing the power of OneWeb's network, Leonardo DRS can augment its existing delivery of end-to-end Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions that are reliable, resilient, and secure by adding low latency service," a jointly issued press release said.

The partnership could benefit the Defense Department naval and maritime systems, ground combat mission command and network computing, global satellite communications and network infrastructure, avionics systems as well as intelligence and security solutions, the release said.

The partnership presumably plans to bid on future Defense Department communications contracts although the release included no details other than plans to offer its services to the US military.