Leopard 2 Tanks With Trained Brigades to Go to Ukraine in March - German Defense Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Eighteen German and three Portuguese A6 Leopard 2 tanks, together with trained brigades, will go to the conflict zone in Ukraine this month, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday.

"Eighteen German and three Portuguese Leopard 2 tanks of the A6 type, together with trained brigades, will be able to get into the zone of action as early as this month," he said before an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Stockholm.