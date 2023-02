Leopard Tanks Will Be Supplied to Kiev in March - Poland Defense Minister

Leopard tanks will be delivered to Ukraine this March, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Leopard tanks will be delivered to Ukraine this March, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday.

In January, the Polish leadership announced that it was ready to transfer up to 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as part of the international coalition.

Ukrainian soldiers are being trained in Poland, while the Leopard tanks will be delivered already in mid-March, Blaszczak said, following the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.