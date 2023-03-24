UrduPoint.com

Leroy Merlin Made Sane Decision To Transfer Assets In Russia To Local Management - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Leroy Merlin Made Sane Decision to Transfer Assets in Russia to Local Management - Moscow

The French company Leroy Merlin made a reasonable decision to transfer its assets in Russia to local management, the company will retain all staff and plans to open new stores, Russian Deputy Trade Minister Viktor Yevtukhov said on Friday

Earlier in the day, ADEO, part of Leroy Merlin, announced plans to sell all its stores in Russia after 18 years of activity in the country.

Earlier in the day, ADEO, part of Leroy Merlin, announced plans to sell all its stores in Russia after 18 years of activity in the country.

"We are aware of the situation with Leroy Merlin, we are in touch with the company. We note that the owner (the French ADEO group) made a civilized and reasonable decision to transfer assets in Russia to local management. We will follow the events and help Russian managers in solving all emerging issues," Yevtukhov said.

The company will continue to work in the country and will retain all staff, in addiction to opening new stores, the official added.

