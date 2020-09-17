Lesbos police begin operation to move homeless migrants to new camp

Police on the Greek island of Lesbos on Thursday began an operation to rehouse thousands of homeless migrants at a new site after their camp was destroyed by fire, an AFP journalist said

At around 7am (0400 GMT), officers were waking the migrants in their tents to take them to the temporary camp that was hastily set up after the fire last week.

Quietly, with only the sounds of children crying, the migrants folded their blankets, picked up bags containing whatever belongings they had saved from the fire and dismantled their tents.

Women and children with bundles on their backs were seen gathering at a barricade police had set up on the road.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF), which opened an emergency clinic in the area, was barred from accessing the facility during the night, as rumours of the police operation spread, the group said early Thursday.

"A police operation is underway to take refugees to the new camp. This should not prevent medical aid," MSF said on Twitter.