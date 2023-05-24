UrduPoint.com

Lesotho Ambassador To US Hopes Country's Delegation Will Attend Russia-Africa Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 06:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Tumisang Mosotho, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho to the United States, told Sputnik on Tuesday that he hopes his country's representatives will attend the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.

When asked whether the Kingdom of Lesotho's delegation plans to attend the Russia-Africa summit, Mosotho said, "I want to believe so.

"

"Yes, I believe that they will. I don't know how far the arrangements, what are the plans, but all things being equal, I want to believe that they will attend," he said.

The first Russia-Africa summit took place in Sochi from October 23-24, 2019. It was accompanied by the Russia-Africa economic forum. This year, according to the previous announcements, both the second summit and the economic forum are planned to be held in St. Petersburg from July 26-29.

