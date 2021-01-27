UrduPoint.com
Lesotho May Consider Buying Russia's Sputnik V - Health Minister

Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) OHANNESBURG, JOHANNESBURG (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) anuary 27 (Sputnik), Thabiso Lehoko - Lesotho may consider purchasing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, which is becoming the "talk of the world," Lesotho's Minister of health Motlatsi Meqelepo told Sputnik.

"As the government of Lesotho, we are still wrapping our minds around the procurement of the vaccines. We are currently under the Covax facility up to now. But seeing that there's a wider option of vaccines, Sputnik V is becoming the talk of the world and it is something we should be looking into as Government," the minister said.

Lesotho has been under a two-week National lockdown due to Covid-19 infections and soaring deaths. The restrictions have included a ban on all outbound international travel.

According to the statistics from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 8,047 confirmed cases in the country of roughly 2.1 million people so far, and 146 deaths.

