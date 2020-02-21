Lesotho PM fails to appear for murder charge on medical grounds: aide

(@FahadShabbir)

Maseru, Lesotho, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, who was due to be charged with the murder of his estranged wife, failed to appear in court on Friday on medical grounds, an aide said.

"He is not attending court, he has gone for a medical check up in South Africa," his personal secretary Thabo Thakalekoala told AFP.