Lesotho PM Fails To Appear For Murder Charge On Medical Grounds: Aide
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:57 PM
Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, who was due to be charged with the murder of his estranged wife, failed to appear in court on Friday on medical grounds, an aide said
Maseru, Lesotho, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, who was due to be charged with the murder of his estranged wife, failed to appear in court on Friday on medical grounds, an aide said.
"He is not attending court, he has gone for a medical check up in South Africa," his personal secretary Thabo Thakalekoala told AFP.