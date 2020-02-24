Lesotho PM in court to be charged with murder of ex-wife

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, who at the weekend was receiving "emergency" medical treatment in South Africa, on Monday showed up at court where he is expected to be charged with murdering his estranged wife, an AFP correspondent reported

Maseru, Lesotho, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, who at the weekend was receiving "emergency" medical treatment in South Africa, on Monday showed up at court where he is expected to be charged with murdering his estranged wife, an AFP correspondent reported.

Thabane, 80, arrived at the magistrates court in the capital Maseru where charges are expected to be formally read out to him for allegedly having acted in "common purpose" in the June 2017 killing of 58-year old Lipolelo Thabane, whom he was in the process of divorcing.