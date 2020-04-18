UrduPoint.com
Lesotho PM Says Deployed Army To 'restore Peace And Order'

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 03:13 PM

Lesotho PM says deployed army to 'restore peace and order'

Lesotho's embattled prime minister on Saturday announced he had deployed the military onto the streets to "restore order" saying some law enforcement institutions, which he did not name, were undermining democracy

Maseru, Lesotho, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Lesotho's embattled prime minister on Saturday announced he had deployed the military onto the streets to "restore order" saying some law enforcement institutions, which he did not name, were undermining democracy.

In an address on public television Prime Minister Thomas Thabane said he had "deployed the army to take control of this situation and take necessary measures against these elements in alignment with the security orders and restore peace and order".

"This is to avoid putting the nation in danger," he said.

