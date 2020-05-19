UrduPoint.com
Lesotho PM Thabane Officially Resigns: TV Address

Tue 19th May 2020

Lesotho's beleaguered prime minister, Thomas Thabane, finally resigned on Tuesday, ending a months-long crisis that engulfed the kingdom after he was accused of having a part in his ex-wife's murder

Maseru, Lesotho, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Lesotho's beleaguered prime minister, Thomas Thabane, finally resigned on Tuesday, ending a months-long crisis that engulfed the kingdom after he was accused of having a part in his ex-wife's murder.

"I come before you today to announce that the work that you assigned me may not be over but the time to retire from the great theatre of action, take leave from public life and office has finally arrived," he said in nationwide tv address.

The tiny southern African state has been plagued by instability since early this year, when police accused Thabane of having a hand in the killing of his estranged wife in June 2017.

