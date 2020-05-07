UrduPoint.com
Lesotho Prime Minister Confirms Plans To Step Down By July 31

Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane on Thursday reiterated his intention to retire by the end of July "or earlier", despite risk of prosecution for his alleged involvement in the 2017 murder of his estranged wife

Ruling party officials and opposition groups have piled pressure on Thabane to leave office over allegations he had a hand in a murder case that has shocked the tiny southern African kingdom.

The octogenarian, whose term is due to end in 2022, has promised to retire by the end of July this year on the grounds of "old age".

His ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC) party last week rejected his demand for immunity from prosecution after he steps down.

"I wish to once again reaffirm my decision to retire as prime minister," Thabane said in an address to the nation on Thursday, without setting a clear date for his resignation.

