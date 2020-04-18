UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lesotho Prime Minister Deploys Army To Restore Rule Of Law In Country - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 08:07 PM

Lesotho Prime Minister Deploys Army to Restore Rule of Law in Country - Reports

Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has deployed the army in order to restore law and order in the African country, regional media reports on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has deployed the army in order to restore law and order in the African country, regional media reports on Saturday.

According to the Eyewitness news portal, Thabane has called on military personnel to ensure peace in Lesotho one day after the Constitutional Court ruled that the prime minister's decision to dissolve parliament was irrational.

Thabane stated in a television address earlier in the day that groups of people in the country were working to undermine the rule of law, human rights and freedom of speech in Lesotho, the portal reported.

In February, the prime minister offered to resign by July amid an investigation into the murder of his estranged wife in 2017.

Police in the country suspect Thabane of being involved in the murder.

Thabane's decision to suspend Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli was blocked on Friday by Lesotho's High Court, which ruled that any suspension would not be valid until an appeal was heard.

On Wednesday, the prime minister declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, despite no confirmed cases of the disease being reported in Lesotho so far. A nationwide lockdown and entry restrictions are in force until April 21, pending further extension.

Related Topics

Murder Prime Minister Army Police Law And Order Parliament Wife Lesotho February April July 2017 Media TV Court

Recent Stories

Cabinet passes resolution on publishing health inf ..

38 minutes ago

Indian Navy Confirms 21 Servicemen Test Positive F ..

30 seconds ago

ADCR Asghar Joiya visits kafalat centre in Jallo

31 seconds ago

District Administration Hyderabad for enforcement ..

33 seconds ago

Doctor coronavirus test negative in Tharparkar: De ..

34 seconds ago

FM Qureshi urges opposition to avoid criticism ami ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.