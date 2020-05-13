UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lesotho Records First Coronavirus Case

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:35 PM

Lesotho records first coronavirus case

Lesotho, the last African country to have been unaffected by coronavirus, on Wednesday announced it had detected its first case of COVID-19

Maseru, Lesotho, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Lesotho, the last African country to have been unaffected by coronavirus, on Wednesday announced it had detected its first case of COVID-19.

The virus was detected on an individual among 81 people who were tested after arriving last week from Saudi Arabia and neighbouring South Africa, the health ministry said in a statement.

"The Ministry of Health informs the Basotho nation and the entire community living in Lesotho, that the country now has the first confirmed case of Covid-19," Director General Dr.

Nyane Letsie said.

The patient is a Lesotho national studying in Saudi Arabia.

Lesotho went into lockdown on March 29 to protect itself from a potential spread of the virus from South Africa, which entirely surrounds the kingdom and has the highest number of confirmed cases on the continent.

Prime Minister Thomas Thabane loosened the restrictions on May 6 allowing "all non-essential services and enterprises" to "temporarily open shop".

South Africa has 11,350 confirmed cases and 206 deaths.

Related Topics

Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Lesotho March May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

41 minutes ago

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

56 minutes ago

UAE,Turkmenistan discuss strengthening cooperation ..

1 hour ago

Communities will enjoy close family ties, socially ..

1 hour ago

Successful distance learning for 1.2 million stude ..

1 hour ago

National Bonds donates AED700,000 to &#039;Communi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.