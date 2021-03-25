UrduPoint.com
The southern African state of Lesotho has secured the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with shipments scheduled to begin in two months, a local nonprofit organization told Sputnik on Thursday

Sesiu Sa Lets'oele Le Beta Poho ("It takes a village to take down the bull") is the country's nonprofit organization in charge of providing support to Lesotho's COVID-19 vaccine acquisition and rollout efforts.

"We are at an advanced stage of placing the order for the first batch of the vaccine, which is Sputnik V. We expect it to land here in about 60 days from next week," Phafane Nkotsi, executive director of the organization, said.

So far, the nonprofit has secured funds from 11 companies in the amount of over two million Maloti (about $171,000) for procurement and distribution of vaccines for the Lesotho population.

"Our choice of vaccine is dependent on efficacy data, number of doses and global supplies. As it stands, the global political climate of the US, UK and EU has led to restriction in global access," Nkotsi added.

Lesotho has a population of two million but has currently received only 36,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines through the WHO-backed Covax program.

