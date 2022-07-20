UrduPoint.com

Lesotho Sets October 7 Election Date

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Lesotho says it will hold general elections on October 7, in the latest round of polling in the landlocked southern African country plagued by instability

The date was contained in a proclamation signed by King Letsie III and in a separate notice issued by the head of the country's electoral commission, Mpaiphele Maqutu. Both were dated July 19 but published on Wednesday.

Final results are set to be published the day after polling.

A mountainous kingdom of more than 2.2 million people entirely surrounded by South Africa, Lesotho has suffered repeated bouts of instability and army interference in politics.

The elections were announced after King Letsie III last week dissolved parliament, in line with procedures to prepare for new polls.

The outgoing parliament had failed to pass a law on electoral reform aimed at ending political volatility.

The proposed changes would have prohibited lawmakers from switching party allegiance within the first three years of their tenure.

They would also have named the king as commander of the armed forces -- a move aimed at preventing political leaders from meddling in the security services.

Under the system still in place, lawmakers elect a prime minister to head government, who usually comes from the party with the majority in the 120-seat parliament.

Between 2012 and 2017, Lesotho held three elections that resulted in fractious coalitions and turbulence.

The last government saw then premier Thomas Thabane forced to step down after he was accused of hiring hitmen to kill his estranged wife, Lipolelo, two days before his inauguration.

He resigned in 2020 and was succeeded by his finance minister at the time, Moeketsi Majoro.

Thabane and his younger wife Maesaiah, also accused in the case, are yet to face trial over the murder.

No premier has served out a full five-year term over the past decade in the kingdom, which is a constitutional monarchy ruled by King Letsie III, who has no formal power.

