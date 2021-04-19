Lesotho to Supply Medical Cannabis to EU for Pharmaceutical Use - Company

Lesotho-based cultivator and producer of medical cannabis MG Health announced on Monday that the company has received the official confirmation of compliance with the European Union's good manufacturing practice (GMP) standards and will begin exporting its products to the bloc

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Lesotho-based cultivator and producer of medical cannabis MG Health announced on Monday that the company has received the official confirmation of compliance with the European Union's good manufacturing practice (GMP) standards and will begin exporting its products to the bloc.

"What it means is that we have authorisation to export our products as an API [active pharmaceutical ingredient] into Germany and the wider European market," Andre Bothma, the company's CEO, said in the press release.

MG Health received a business license to produce medicinal cannabis flower and its extracts in 2017. The exports authorization was granted by the government of the Upper Bavaria district in Germany.

According to MG Health, Germany has one of the most stringent pharmaceutical requirements for medical cannabis as it treats it "as pharmaceutical products and narcotics.

" To receive import permission, companies have to prove that their manufacturing process aligns with the EU GMP a set of guidelines that ensure the consistently high quality of the product.

"Effectively opening up global medical markets for the company, alignment with GMP standards will give doctors the certainty they require that the product they are prescribing to their patients is consistent, of a high quality, safe and effective," the company stated.

So far, only 20 companies worldwide have obtained the GMP compliance certificate that allows them to export medicinal cannabis as an active pharmaceutical ingredient to the EU, MG Health said.