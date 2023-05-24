UrduPoint.com

Lesotho Willing To Extend Cooperation With Russia, Nothing Can Shake Ties - Envoy To US

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Lesotho is willing to expand its cooperation with Russia and believes that nothing can affect bilateral ties, Tumisang Mosotho, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho to the United States, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We have always had excellent relations with Russia.

To date, there remains no indication that anything can shake our friendship with Russia," Mosotho said. "Our friendship with Russian people is based on strong foundations. It goes for time immemorial. I believe equally we have been good friends to Russia over the years."

Mosotho noted Russia and Lesotho have mainly been cooperating in education.

"But of course we are open to extend areas of cooperation - agriculture of course, trade of course," he said.

