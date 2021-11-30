UrduPoint.com

Lesotho's Former Prime Minister Charged With Murder Of Ex-Wife - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 10:49 PM

Lesotho's Former Prime Minister Charged With Murder of Ex-Wife - Reports

Former Prime Minister of the south African nation of Lesotho Thomas Tabane has been charged with the murder of his estranged wife, Lipolela Thabane, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Former Prime Minister of the south African nation of Lesotho Thomas Tabane has been charged with the murder of his estranged wife, Lipolela Thabane, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the local news portal Lesotho Express, Thomas Tabane is accused of hiring assassins to kill his ex-wife. He has also been charged with the attempted murder of Thato Sibolla, who was with Lipolelo Thabane when she was murdered, and with malicious damage to property, a car of his ex-wife.

The prime minister's ex-wife was shot dead in the capital of Lesotho, Maseru, near her house two days before Thomas Thabane was sworn in as the country's prime minister in June 2017.

The couple was going through a difficult divorce at the time of the incident.

Two months after the shooting, Thomas Thabane married his current wife, Maesaiah Thabane. In February 2020, the woman was arrested on charges of murder for her alleged ties to the killing of Lipolelo Thabane.

Maesaiah and Thomas Thabane both have denied their involvement in the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Prime Minister Married Divorce Car Wife Maseru Lesotho February June Women 2017 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Govt laying roads network in Balochistan to provid ..

Govt laying roads network in Balochistan to provide communication facilities to ..

2 minutes ago
 Japanese Designer Nigo May Become New Menswear Des ..

Japanese Designer Nigo May Become New Menswear Designer at Louise Vuitton

2 minutes ago
 Govt working to reduce inflation: Usman Dar

Govt working to reduce inflation: Usman Dar

2 minutes ago
 Sudan fires tear gas at post-coup deal protesters

Sudan fires tear gas at post-coup deal protesters

2 minutes ago
 Former Liverpool and Arsenal star Kennedy dies age ..

Former Liverpool and Arsenal star Kennedy dies aged 70

4 minutes ago
 Election Ceremony for New Swiss President Postpone ..

Election Ceremony for New Swiss President Postponed to 2022 Due to COVID-19

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.