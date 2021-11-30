Former Prime Minister of the south African nation of Lesotho Thomas Tabane has been charged with the murder of his estranged wife, Lipolela Thabane, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Former Prime Minister of the south African nation of Lesotho Thomas Tabane has been charged with the murder of his estranged wife, Lipolela Thabane, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the local news portal Lesotho Express, Thomas Tabane is accused of hiring assassins to kill his ex-wife. He has also been charged with the attempted murder of Thato Sibolla, who was with Lipolelo Thabane when she was murdered, and with malicious damage to property, a car of his ex-wife.

The prime minister's ex-wife was shot dead in the capital of Lesotho, Maseru, near her house two days before Thomas Thabane was sworn in as the country's prime minister in June 2017.

The couple was going through a difficult divorce at the time of the incident.

Two months after the shooting, Thomas Thabane married his current wife, Maesaiah Thabane. In February 2020, the woman was arrested on charges of murder for her alleged ties to the killing of Lipolelo Thabane.

Maesaiah and Thomas Thabane both have denied their involvement in the incident.