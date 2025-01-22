Open Menu

Lesotho's King Pitches Green Energy To Davos Elites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 06:26 PM

Lesotho's king pitches green energy to Davos elites

Lesotho's King Letsie III has embarked on an ambitious mission in snowy Davos, where global powerbrokers have converged, to make a royal pitch: invest in his small African nation's green transition

Davos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Lesotho's King Letsie III has embarked on an ambitious mission in snowy Davos, where global powerbrokers have converged, to make a royal pitch: invest in his small African nation's green transition.

The monarch travelled from his landlocked mountain kingdom within South Africa to promote his green energy fund in meetings with business and political leaders in the Swiss Alpine village.

"Davos seems to be a magnet of political, economic and business leadership of the entire globe," King Letsie told AFP in an interview at the World Economic Forum.

"We felt that, if possible, we should come and see how we can engage with some of these business leaders, some of these political leaders, to see how we can sell... our renewable energy potential," he said.

A poor country of just over two million people stricken by droughts, Lesotho is economically dependent on South Africa, where much of the population goes to work and sends money back home.

Many work in gold and diamond mines in South Africa but fewer are working there as the industry "no longer is what it used to be", King Letsie said.

Lesotho is a constitutional monarchy where the king has no formal power but King Letsie has travelled the world to promote the private sector-managed fund.

The aim of the fund is to boost private investment in solar, energy and hydro power projects in Lesotho, and one day export renewable power to South Africa.

"I see... our potential to produce renewable energy as something that can be a transformative factor in the development of our economy," King Letsie said.

"We need to create a different economic model."

- 'Get things rolling' -

UK bank Standard Chartered and South Africa's Standard Bank Group are providing financial advice to the fund, which was launched in February 2024 and is known as His Majesty King Letsie III Just Energy Transition Fund.

King Letsie is working on attracting investors.

"What we need desperately now is to get some catalytic funding, to get things rolling," he said.

Lesotho has plenty of sunlight, wind and water to offer, and it has partnered with Chinese firms to produce solar power.

But it is also in the frontlines of climate change, with a drought last year destroying crops and livestock, and forcing the government to declare a state of national emergency.

"This is one of the glaring impacts of climate change," King Letsie said.

In Davos, he has meetings lined up with mining group Anglo American, a Danish wind energy company and the presidents of South Africa and Botswana.

"We've been to Scandinavia, all the Nordic countries. We've been to the UK, we've been to the US, trying to talk to different institutions and businesses to come and to be involved and invest," King Letsie said.

"I'm optimistic," he said. "The mood in the international community is to move away from fossil fuels, into renewable energy."

Recent Stories

Israeli forces detain 25 Palestinians from West Ba ..

Israeli forces detain 25 Palestinians from West Bank

2 minutes ago
 Paraguayan Ambassador hails Emirati women’s succ ..

Paraguayan Ambassador hails Emirati women’s success, achievements

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Sharjah Airport T ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Sharjah Airport Training Centre

32 minutes ago
 Museum of Future launches lecture series on connec ..

Museum of Future launches lecture series on connection between history, future

32 minutes ago
 PM's aide urges edible oil industry to adopt envir ..

PM's aide urges edible oil industry to adopt environmental sustainability practi ..

9 minutes ago
 Brother’s murderer arrested

Brother’s murderer arrested

9 minutes ago
Ministerial committee discuss financial, administr ..

Ministerial committee discuss financial, administrative matters of KPPSC

9 minutes ago
 Robbers' gang member nabbed

Robbers' gang member nabbed

9 minutes ago
 National Programme for Coders, Samsung empower 4,0 ..

National Programme for Coders, Samsung empower 4,000 students with AI solutions

47 minutes ago
 KIU,University of Sunderland UK to collaborate on ..

KIU,University of Sunderland UK to collaborate on transnational education

23 minutes ago
 ADFD highlights UAE’s commitment to water securi ..

ADFD highlights UAE’s commitment to water security at forum in Kuwait

1 hour ago
 PM performs ground breaking of first Daanish Schoo ..

PM performs ground breaking of first Daanish School in AJK, says Schools will br ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World