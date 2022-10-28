Diamond tycoon and political maverick Sam Matekane on Friday took the oath as Lesotho's new prime minister at a packed soccer stadium in the southern African kingdom's capital of Maseru

The 64-year-old political novice, who arrived at his inauguration ceremony in a light gold, convertible Rolls Royce, vowed to scale back on government spending as well as publish a lifestyle audit of himself and his incoming cabinet members.

In his maiden speech, he said his stepping into office "represents a social contract in which I promise to make Lesotho great again".

The pro-business leader who will lead one of the poorest countries in the world, said he will be picking up the pieces of a country that has been in recession since 2017.

Matekane said the "inability of the private sector to play its part in creating employment" has strained the public sector.