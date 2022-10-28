UrduPoint.com

Lesotho's New Millionaire PM Takes Office

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Lesotho's new millionaire PM takes office

Diamond tycoon and political maverick Sam Matekane on Friday took the oath as Lesotho's new prime minister at a packed soccer stadium in the southern African kingdom's capital of Maseru

Maseru, Lesotho, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Diamond tycoon and political maverick Sam Matekane on Friday took the oath as Lesotho's new prime minister at a packed soccer stadium in the southern African kingdom's capital of Maseru.

The 64-year-old political novice, who arrived at his inauguration ceremony in a light gold, convertible Rolls Royce, vowed to scale back on government spending as well as publish a lifestyle audit of himself and his incoming cabinet members.

In his maiden speech, he said his stepping into office "represents a social contract in which I promise to make Lesotho great again".

The pro-business leader who will lead one of the poorest countries in the world, said he will be picking up the pieces of a country that has been in recession since 2017.

Matekane said the "inability of the private sector to play its part in creating employment" has strained the public sector.

