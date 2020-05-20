UrduPoint.com
Lesotho's New PM Sworn In After Thabane Resignation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:31 PM

Lesotho's ex-finance minister Moeketsi Majoro was sworn in as Prime Minister on Wednesday following the resignation of Thomas Thabane who is accused of conspiring in the murder of his wife

Maseru, Lesotho, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Lesotho's ex-finance minister Moeketsi Majoro was sworn in as Prime Minister on Wednesday following the resignation of Thomas Thabane who is accused of conspiring in the murder of his wife.

Majoro, 58, took the took oath of office at a ceremony at the royal palace of King Letsie III in the small southern African kingdom, pledging "I will be a true and faithful prime minister, so help me God", according to an AFP reporter at the event.

