MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, 80, suspected of being behind the murder of his former wife, announced his resignation in an address to the nation on Tuesday.

In his speech, as quoted by the Lesotho news Agency, the prime minister said that the time has finally arrived for him to "retire from the great theater of action and take leave from the public life.

Former Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro, nominated by Thabane's party, is expected to be sworn in as prime minister of the new government on Wednesday.

In February, the prime minister offered to resign by July amid an investigation into the murder of his estranged wife in 2017. His current wife has already been charged with the murder, but has been released on bail.