UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Less-educated Americans Suffer More Financially From Pandemic, New U.S. Fed Report Shows

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 02:27 PM

Less-educated Americans suffer more financially from pandemic, new U.S. Fed report shows

He COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected Americans with lower levels of education more than their educated peers, a new report by the Federal Reserve said

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :-- The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected Americans with lower levels of education more than their educated peers, a new report by the Federal Reserve said.

According to the report released on Monday, nearly nine in ten U.S.

adults with at least a bachelor's degree said they were doing at least "okay" financially, while only 45 percent of those with less than a high school degree shared the same optimism about their financial prospects.

"Even as the economy has improved, we can certainly see that some are still struggling, especially those who lost their jobs and those with less education, many of whom fell further behind," Fed board Governor Michelle Bowman said in a statement.

Related Topics

Governor Education Same Jobs

Recent Stories

Singapore Slams Top Indian Official for Calling Ne ..

5 minutes ago

Puppy Gifted to Queen Elizabeth During Her Husband ..

5 minutes ago

EU passenger car market jumps over 218.6% in April ..

5 minutes ago

Effective June 1st, UAE Commercial Companies Law a ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan recognizes among successful countries in ..

27 minutes ago

ENOC Group to open 25 service stations across UAE ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.