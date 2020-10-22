Less Than 1% of Qatar Airways Passengers Contracted COVID During Flights - CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Significantly less than 1 percent of more than 4.6 million passengers who have flown Qatar Airways aircraft since February 2020 have become infected with COVID-19 afterwards, the airline's CEO Akbar Al Baker told reporters.

"The latest statistics have shown that with the right measures, including good hygiene on board and at airports, as well as social distancing, testing, air travel cannot be a source of concern for passengers," Baker said.

"The number of people infected with coronavirus during flights since February, among more than 4.6 million passengers, is very small. More than 99.988% reached, on over 37,000 flights, their destination healthy," he said.

The world's leading airline Qatar Airways has continued to fly to multiple destinations during the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, it operates flights to 100 destinations.