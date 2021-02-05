UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Less Than 1% Of Tokyo Residents Have Coronavirus Antibodies - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 09:40 AM

Less Than 1% of Tokyo Residents Have Coronavirus Antibodies - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Only 0.91 percent of Tokyo residents have coronavirus antibodies, Japanese media reported on Friday, citing a study conducted by the Ministry of Health.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the share of people with antibodies in Osaka stands at 0.58 percent, in the Aichi prefecture at 0.54 percent, in the Fukuoka prefecture at 0.19 percent and in the Miyagi prefecture at 0.14 percent.

Experts reportedly said in the study these figures showed that almost nobody had coronavirus antibodies in Japan, as well as stressed the need to step up the vaccination efforts to develop herd immunity.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 104.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.28 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Japan has confirmed about 400,000 coronavirus cases so far, with more than 6,100 fatalities, JHU adds.

Related Topics

World Immunity Fukuoka Osaka Tokyo Japan March Media Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

International Day for Human Fraternity revives hop ..

8 hours ago

International Court of Justice dismisses Qatar&#03 ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM review latest reg ..

9 hours ago

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

9 hours ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.