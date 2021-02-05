Less Than 1% of Tokyo Residents Have Coronavirus Antibodies - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Only 0.91 percent of Tokyo residents have coronavirus antibodies, Japanese media reported on Friday, citing a study conducted by the Ministry of Health.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the share of people with antibodies in Osaka stands at 0.58 percent, in the Aichi prefecture at 0.54 percent, in the Fukuoka prefecture at 0.19 percent and in the Miyagi prefecture at 0.14 percent.

Experts reportedly said in the study these figures showed that almost nobody had coronavirus antibodies in Japan, as well as stressed the need to step up the vaccination efforts to develop herd immunity.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 104.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.28 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Japan has confirmed about 400,000 coronavirus cases so far, with more than 6,100 fatalities, JHU adds.