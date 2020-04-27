UrduPoint.com
Less Than 1,000 New COVID19 Cases Reported in Mexico in Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Mexico registered less than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours with the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country approaching 5,000 according to the country's Health Ministry.

Jose Luis Alomia, the director general of epidemiology at Mexico's Health Ministry, said at a Sunday press conference broadcast on Twitter that "14,667 COVID cases have been registered from the time the first diagnosis was confirmed, but there are only 4,972 active cases where symptoms were displayed in the past 14 days."

In the past 24 hours, 825 new coronavirus cases were registered in Mexico, while the number of active cases increased by 172.

The country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,351 with 46 new deaths having been registered in the past 24 hours.

On Saturday, Alomia reported a total of 4,798 active cases and 13,842 coronavirus cases in total, with 970 new COVID-19 cases registered in a 24 hour period. On Saturday, 84 new deaths from the coronavirus were reported in Mexico.

According to Mexico's health ministry, an increase in cases within a 7-10 percent range has been observed over the past week. The share of active cases has been decreasing in Mexico and currently stands at 40 percent.

