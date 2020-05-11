UrduPoint.com
Less Than 1,000 Virus Patients In Intensive Care In Italy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 10:44 PM

Italy on Monday reported fewer than 1,000 people in intensive care treatment for the novel coronavirus for the first time since early March when the country went into confinement, the civil protection agency said

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Italy on Monday reported fewer than 1,000 people in intensive care treatment for the novel coronavirus for the first time since early March when the country went into confinement, the civil protection agency said.

The number of daily deaths rose slightly to 179 from the last report of 165, but was still the third consecutive day below 200 fatalities, it said.

More Stories From World

