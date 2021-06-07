UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Less Than 25% Of Americans Now Practicing Strict Social Distancing - Poll

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 08:07 PM

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict Social Distancing - Poll

Less than a quarter of all adult Americans are now practicing strict social distancing, according to a new Gallup poll released on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Less than a quarter of all adult Americans are now practicing strict social distancing, according to a new Gallup poll released on Monday.

"Less than a quarter of U.S. adults, 22 percent, now say they are completely or mostly isolating from non-household members," the polling company said in a release.

"This figure, from Gallup's May 18-23 probability-based web panel survey, is down from 30 percent in April and 48 percent in January."

Forty percent report still isolating partially or a little, while 38 percent of the adult public are making no attempt to isolate at all, Gallup said.

However, more than four in 10 Americans are still avoiding large crowds and 26 percent are avoiding small gatherings, the pollster said.

The web survey was conducted May 18-23 with a random sample of 3,572 adults across the US and bears a margin of sampling error of plus-minus 3 percent.

Related Topics

Company Gallup January April May All From

Recent Stories

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

5 minutes ago

Melting Ice, Russian and Chinese Presence Boost Im ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan to cut some import duties to boost manufa ..

5 minutes ago

US' Possible Replenishment of Israel's Iron Dome U ..

8 minutes ago

SEHA announces extended operating hours for the CO ..

12 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 8 more patients, infects 707 other ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.