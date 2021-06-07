Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict Social Distancing - Poll

Less than a quarter of all adult Americans are now practicing strict social distancing, according to a new Gallup poll released on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Less than a quarter of all adult Americans are now practicing strict social distancing, according to a new Gallup poll released on Monday.

"Less than a quarter of U.S. adults, 22 percent, now say they are completely or mostly isolating from non-household members," the polling company said in a release.

"This figure, from Gallup's May 18-23 probability-based web panel survey, is down from 30 percent in April and 48 percent in January."

Forty percent report still isolating partially or a little, while 38 percent of the adult public are making no attempt to isolate at all, Gallup said.

However, more than four in 10 Americans are still avoiding large crowds and 26 percent are avoiding small gatherings, the pollster said.

The web survey was conducted May 18-23 with a random sample of 3,572 adults across the US and bears a margin of sampling error of plus-minus 3 percent.