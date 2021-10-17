UrduPoint.com

Less Than 30% Of Japanese Support Ruling Party Ahead Of General Election - Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) A telephone survey conducted by Kyodo News Agency this weekend showed that 29.6% of Japanese support the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) ahead of the general election on October 31.

The news agency also reported that 39.4% of the people surveyed expressed that they are yet to decide who they will vote for in the election and 9.7% of respondents said they will vote for the main opposition the Constitutional Democratic Party.

The survey furthermore showed that 68.9% of respondents would like to see a change in the way that the country is governed.

This means that people would prefer the current prime minister, Fumio Kishida, to abandon the policies implemented by his predecessors.

Over 45% of people surveyed expressed their wishes to see the ruling party and the opposition party get an even number of votes in the election, while 13.9% wished for a change in power.

On October 14, the lower house of the Japanese parliament was dissolved as per the order of Emperor Naruhito. The next general election is scheduled for October 31, with the election campaign beginning on October 19. Kishida took office as Japan's prime minister on October 4.

