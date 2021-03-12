UrduPoint.com
Less Than 9% Of $1.9Trln. COVID-19 Relief Bill Directly Targets Pandemic - McCarthy

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 12:29 AM

Less Than 9% of $1.9Trln. COVID-19 Relief Bill Directly Targets Pandemic - McCarthy

The $1.9 trillion in the American Rescue Act approved by the US House without a single Republican vote is earmarked to combat the coronavirus pandemic, but much of the funds a for unrelated Democrats' pet projects and rewards to allies of Democratic lawmakers, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The $1.9 trillion in the American Rescue Act approved by the US House without a single Republican vote is earmarked to combat the coronavirus pandemic, but much of the funds a for unrelated Democrats' pet projects and rewards to allies of Democratic lawmakers, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday.

"This isn't a relief bill. It's pretty much a payoff for [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi's political allies... Less than 9 percent is used to defeat the virus," McCarthy said. It includes hundreds of billions in state bailouts when ... total state revenues were roughly flat during 2020 from the year before."

McCarthy cited the example of San Francisco, a city in Pelosi's home district in the state of California, claiming the legislation will wipe out 92 percent of the city's $630 million debt.

Lawmakers on Thursday prepared to send the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill to President Joe Biden's desk for final approval after the House passed the measure on a 220-211 vote. Every Republican and one Democrat voted against the legislation.

Public opinion polls show that about 75 percent of US adults support the measure, which provides $1,400 direct payments to individuals making up to $75,000 annually, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments and $14 billion for vaccine distribution.

In an earlier briefing, Pelosi called the legislation transformative and likely the most consequential vote that many lawmakers in Congress will ever cast.

